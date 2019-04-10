Government should form National Task Force to Finalise Service Quality Standards: Brand Liaison

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India(NewsVoir)The service industry in India immediately requires Quality Standards, said Rajesh Kumar, Director, Brand Liaison, India's one of the leading compliance services provider. Rajesh Kumar, while analysing the impact of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) recent announcement to launch an online community for standards consultation, said that there is a requirement for the government to act fast to realise the complete potential of the Champion Service Sectors (CSS). Rajesh Kumar explained, "Service quality standards add to competitiveness in the global business. Where all the developed economies have their service quality standards in place, it is time now for India to act fast and enter the league of standardized service providers." He further added, "The jump in India's rank in ease of doing business clearly showcases the benefits of implementation of standard operating procedures. If the government succeeds in fixing the Service Quality Standards for these Champion Service Sectors, its position will further be enhanced." Ms. Surina Rajan, Director General, Bureau of Indian Standards, during the launch of its online community for standards consultation, hinted that sectors such as healthcare, education, and tourism may soon have service standards in place. The Government of India has already completed the identification of twelve Champion Services Sectors (CSS) for focussed attention on their quality standards. The list includes Information Technology & Information Technology Enabled Services (IT &ITeS), Medical Value Travel, Transport and Logistics Services, Tourism and Hospitality Services, Accounting and Finance Services, Audio Visual Services, Communication Services, Legal Services, Construction and Related Engineering Services, Environmental Services, Financial Services and Education Services. About Brand Liaison Brand Liaison is a renowned Indian representation company for foreign manufacturers for compliance & approvals in Indian market. It represents many multi-national brands from countries like China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, USA, Germany, Japan, UK, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia and many others. It is a leading organization providing a wide range of compliance services that include BIS Registration, WPC License, BEE Certification, TEC Registration, EPR Registration, ISI Certification and Brand Representation in India at a high scale. Incorporated in the year 2014, Brand Liaison has successfully contributed to a large extent in the business propulsion of foreign countries by registrations/certifications that are mandatory for a product to enter into the Indian market and also by representing them through a number of means. Image: Mr. Rajesh Kumar, Director, Brand Liaison PWRPWR