Governor, CM call for collective effort for Uttarakhand's development

Dehradun, Nov 9 (PTI) Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Friday called for a collective endeavour to build the state as per the aspirations of the people who fought for its formation.Though the state has made significant progress in the 18 years of its existence there are still challenges to overcome, they said at a function of the Uttarakhand Police here to mark the state's 18th foundation day. Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000."We have to honestly evaluate our achievements and set a target for moving forward. In the 18 years, since its foundation, Uttarakhand has performed well on many parameters of development, but there are still many challenges that need to be addressed," the governor said.Maurya underscored the need to bridge the gap between the hills and plains in terms of development by empowering women and providing employment to the youth in the state's hilly areas.She called upon the people to work for 100 per cent success of the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign.The Governor also took the salute of a ceremonial parade organised at the Police Lines and honoured three President Police Medal recipients and 18 Police Medal recipients for their meritorious services.Chief Minister Rawat said there are challenges to overcome with the advent of new technologies and issues such as cyber crime. He expressed hope that the process of development would continue."Uttarakhand is completing 18 years today and is moving forward. We have faith that the state will continue to progress," Rawat said."We have many challenges. The use of technology is increasing. Technology is available to criminals also but we have complete confidence that the Uttarakhand Police will be successful in keeping criminals at bay," he said.Rawat said whether it is cyber crime, other crimes or a time of disaster, the Uttarakhand Police has discharged its duties with full dedication and utmost discipline.After the function, the chief minister went to the Court Complex, Dehradun, and paid tributes at the Martyrs Memorial.The governor and the chief minister also released two police magazines on the occasion.