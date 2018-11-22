Governor had right to take decision: Prasad on J&K political situation

Indore (MP), Nov 22 (PTI) Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Thursday that Jammu and Kashmir Governor had every right to take appropriate decision in view of the "uncertain" political situation in the state. Governor Satya Pal Malik's decision Wednesday to dissolve the J&K Assembly has created a political furore. Talking to reporters here, Prasad said, "The political situation in Jammu and Kashmir is sensitive and uncertain. In such a situation, the Governor has every right to take appropriate decision." He, however, did not reply when asked about Malik's claim that horse-trading was underway in the state. It would not be appropriate to react on this issue, he said. Taking potshots at PDP, National Conference and Congress, Prasad said, "In Jammu and Kashmir, these three parties suddenly changed their stand in the darkness of night. These parties came out with a claim to form government. Can any political party be a bigger opportunist than them?" Prasad refuted Congress president Rahul Gandhi's allegations of corruption in Rafale deal. "Rahul has not spoken anything authentic on the issue so far. We executed this deal in the national interest. We can not constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the issue only to satisfy Rahul's ego," he said. On the Ram temple issue, he said, "It has been BJP's resolve from day one that a Ram temple should be built at Ayodhya. It is not an election issue for us but a matter of faith. Our government will take all steps in this regard within the Constitutional limits." In reply to a question about the Sabrimala temple case, the Law Minister said, "This is a matter of faith. Fundamental ideas of any religion are based on thousands of years old traditions. If a court is to analyse the basic ideas of a religion, such analysis should be done for all religions. The Union minister also demanded that UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi clarify their stand on triple talaq. On former prime minister Manmohan Singh's accusation that the Narendra Modi government wants to capture every national institution, Prasad said, "Congress is an undemocratic party, and it should not play advocate for democracy. Manmohan Singh should tell us during whose tenure the apex court had termed CBI as a caged parrot." Talking about 1984 anti-Sikh riots, he also asked the Congress leadership why did it remove senior leader Kamal Nath from the post of Congress general secretary. Nath is currently Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. PTI HWP ADU LAL KRK CK