Governors of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Tripura meet HM Amit Shah

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Governors of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Tripura Friday met Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed with him various issues concerning their respective states, officials said.Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais called on the home minister separately.A home ministry official described the meetings as 'courtesy' calls.The governors discussed with the home minister issues concerning their respective states, the official added.