Governor's statement irresponsible: JK Cong

Jammu, Jul 22 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Monday termed as "irresponsible" the statement of state Governor Satya Pal Malik that militants should stop killing innocent people and target the corrupt.The Congress party, however, said it fully supports any drive to fight corruption in the state but there should not be a selective approach in the fight. Malik expressed regret over his remarks and said he should not have made the comment as the Constitutional head of the state but it did reflect his feelings and he will say the same thing when he is not a governor.Malik had on Sunday stoked a controversy during his address at a function in Kargil in Ladakh region. "These boys who have picked up guns are killing their own people, they are killing PSOs (personal security officer) and SPOs (special police officers). Why are you killing them? Kill those who have looted the wealth of Kashmir. Have you killed anyone of them?" Malik had asked.Reacting to the governor's remarks, state Congress' chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said his party has taken strong exception to the statement of Malik, who being head of the state and custodian of the Constitution is not expected to make such an "irresponsible" remarks. "It is very unfortunate on the part of Governor who is entrusted to ensure rule of law," Sharma said in a statement here. He said the party fully supports any drive against corruption in the state and those involved have to be dealt with in accordance with the law of the land. "However, there should not be any selective approach in this regard," he said. PTI TAS RAXRAX