Govt adopting 'double standards' in implementing SC verdicts: Kerala HC

Kochi, Nov 28 (PTI) Facing flak from various quarters on the Sabarimala issue, the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala on Wednesday came in for severe criticism from the High Court which said it was adopting "double standards" in implementing Supreme Court judgements.The court questioned how despite an apex court order the state government was unable to ensure that a group was allowed to offer prayers at a church, when authorities had "no difficulty in deploying thousands of police personnel at Sabarimala". A division bench, comprising justices P R Ramachandran Menon and Devan Ramachandran, was considering a petition by the Orthodox faction of the Malankara Syrian Church seeking police protection for offering prayers at Piravom Church. Earlier, even though the apex court had allowed the Orthodox faction to offer prayers at the church, members belonging to the rival Jacobite faction allegedly prevented them from entering it. The bench asked the the Advocate General to explain how and why the apex court orders were being implemented "selectively." The AG said about 200 people belonging to the Jacobite faction were camping in the church and preventing the implementation of the top court's verdict. "You had no difficulty in deploying thousands of police personnel at Sabarimala wherein lakhs of devotees had gathered to pray," the bench said. It also directed the AG to file an affidavit in two weeks time and reasons for non-implementation of the apex court's direction. The state government has drawn severe flak over its handling of Sabarimala issue as a section of devotees has been protesting its decision to implement the apex court order allowing entry of women of all age groups into the hill shrine. PTI CORR RRT UDBN BN RTRT