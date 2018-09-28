Govt again extends import restrictions on peas till Dec 31

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) The commerce ministry Friday again extended the import restrictions on peas, including yellow and green peas, for another three months till December 31 this year.Such measures help in curbing cheaper imports and boost local prices. Last year, the government had imposed 50 per cent import duty on yellow peas. Other pulses, however, attract zero duty."Import of peas...(including Yellow peas, Green peas, Dun peas and Kaspa peas) is restricted till December 31, 2018," Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.The last restriction was scheduled to end on September 30.India is the largest producer of pulses in the world.The target for pulses production is 24 million tonnes for 2018-19, marginally up from 23.95 million tonnes in 2017-18. PTI RRBAL