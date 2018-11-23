Govt allows non-transport usage of quadricycles

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The government has allowed non-transport usage of quadricycles with a view to providing a safe and cheap mode for the last mile connectivity, an official statement said Friday. A quadricycle is a vehicle which is of the size of a three wheeler but with four tyres and fully covered like a car but its maximum speed limit and engine capacity are lower than that of a small car. Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified the insertion of the item Quadricycle as a non-transport vehicle under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988...This makes it a cheap and safe mode of transport for last mile connectivity, the road transport ministry said. Quadricycles were only allowed for transport usage under the Act, but now has been made usable for non-transport also, it added. PTI MSS MRMR