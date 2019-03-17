scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Govt announces national mourning on Monday as Goa CM dies

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) The government announced national mourning on Monday as Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar died this evening, officials said.A Home Ministry spokesperson said the national flag will fly at half-mast in the national capital, the union territories and the state capitals.A meeting of the Union Cabinet will be held on Monday at 10 am.State funeral will be accorded to Parrikar.The Goa chief minister died at his private residence in Panaji. He was 63. PTI ACB SOMSOM

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos