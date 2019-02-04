Govt appoints 5 general managers in railways, TP Singh chief of Northern

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The government appointed five general managers in the railways on Monday, according to a Personnel Ministry order.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved appointments of T P Singh as the general manager of Northern Railway, it said.Singh was earlier the general manager of North Western Railway. He has been transferred and appointed as the general manager of the Northern Railway in "administrative interest", the order said.Rajesh Tiwari, an officer of the Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers, has been appointed as the general manager of the North Western Railway, which is headquartered in Jaipur.V Bhushan, an IRSME or Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers officer, will be general manager of East Coast Railway, which is headquartered in Bhubaneswar.G Mallya will be general manager of South Central Railway, headquartered in Secunderabad, the Personnel Ministry said.R Jain, also from the IRSME, will be general manager of the Integral Coach Factory in Tamil Nadu's Perambur. PTI AKV AKV SOMSOM