Govt appoints Defence Secy, Secy to Lokpal, Secy in defence production dept

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The government on Wednesday appointed Ajay Kumar as Defence Secretary, Brij Kumar Agarwal as Secretary to the Lokpal and Subash Chandra as Secretary of Department of Defence Production.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the appointments.Kumar, who has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Defence in the Ministry of Defence, is a 1985 batch IAS officer of Kerala cadre. He is currently serving as Secretary, Department of Defence Production.Kumar will succeed Sanjay Mitra, a 1982 batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre, upon completion of his term.Agarwal, a 1985 batch IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as Secretary to the Lokpal.Chandra, who has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Defence Production, is a 1986 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre.He is currently serving as Special Secretary, Department of Defence.Chandra will succeed Kumar upon his appointment as Defence Secretary. PTI CPS RHL