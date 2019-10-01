scorecardresearch
Govt appoints economist Surjit S Bhalla as Executive Director for India at IMF

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Economist Surjit S Bhalla was on Tuesday appointed as the Executive Director for India at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), an official order said.His appointment has been cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The ACC approved the appointment of Bhalla for a period of three years from thedate of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the order said. PTI CPS IJT

