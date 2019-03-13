Govt appoints five new Joint Directors in CBI

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Five new Joint Directors have been appointed in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday.Those appointed are IPS officers Sampat Meena, Anurag, Rakesh Aggarwal, Violas Kumar Choudhry and D C Jain, it said.Meena, Anurag and Aggarwal are 1994 batch officers of Jharkhand, Tripura and Himachal Pradesh cadre, respectively.While Jain is 1991 batch IPS officer of Rajasthan cadre, Choudhry is of 1997 batch and belongs to the Jammu and Kashmir cadre.Of the five officers, Anurag, Aggarwal and Jain have earlier worked in the CBI as Superintendent of Police or Deputy Inspector General level officers, officials said. PTI AKV SOMSOM