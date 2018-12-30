Govt appoints four new Information Commissioners

/RNew Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The Centre has appointed four new Information Commissioners in the Central Information Commission, a government order said Sunday. The RTI body currently has three Information Commissioners as against the strength of 11, including the Chief Information Commissioner. President Ram Nath Kovind has cleared the appointment of Yashwardhan Kumar Sinha, Vanaja N Sarna, Neeraj Kumar Gupta and Suresh Chandra as information commissioners in the CIC, the government order accessed by PTI said. Details will follow. PTI ABS CK TIR CK