Govt appoints Manas Sarkar as Kolkata metro managing director

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The Centre appointed Manas Sarkar on Friday as the managing director of the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited. Sarkar, who is currently serving as the director (project and planning) of the Kolkata metro, has been appointed for a period till the date of his superannuation or until further orders, whichever is earlier, according to an official order. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the proposal of the Ministry of Railways for the appointment of Sarkar as the Kolkata metro MD on a deputation basis, the order said. PTI CPSHMB