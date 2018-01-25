Govt appoints six new Joint Directors in CBI

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Gujarat-cadre senior police officer Praveen Sinha is among six-newly appointed Joint Directors in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to an official order.

Sinha, a 1988 batch officer of Indian Police Service, is at present Additional Secretary in Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

Sinha and two other police officers -- Ajay Bhatnagar and Pankaj Kumar Srivastava -- have been inducted in the CBI as Joint Directors, the order issued by personnel ministry said.

Bhatnagar is Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Srivastava is presently serving in his cadre state Madhya Pradesh.

Three other IPS officers -- Sharad Aggarwal, Gajendra Kumar Goswami and V Murugesan -- have also been appointed as JDs in the probe agency. These three officers are at present Deputy Inspector Generals in the CBI. PTI AKV DIP