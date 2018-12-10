Govt appreciates Urjit Patel's service as RBI Governor, says Jaitley

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Monday appreciated the service rendered by RBI Governor Urjit Patel saying it was a pleasure to deal with him and has benefitted from his scholarship.Patel Monday resigned as RBI Governor, nearly 9 months ahead of his three-year tenure was to come to an end."The Government acknowledges with deep sense of appreciation the services rendered by Dr Urjit Patel to this country both in his capacity as the Governor and the Deputy Governor of the RBI. It was a pleasure for me to deal with him and benefit from his scholarship," Jaitley tweeted."I wish Dr Patel all the very best and many more years of public service," he said. PTI JD DP ANZ DP BALBAL