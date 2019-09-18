scorecardresearch
Govt approves 78-day wages as productivity bonus to railway employees: Javadekar

(Eds: Adding details) New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Cabinet on Wednesday approved productivity-linked bonus equivalent to 78 days wages to over 11.52 lakh railway employees, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has said. This is for the sixth consecutive year that productivity-linked bonus is being given to railway employees. The bonus for financial year 2018-19 would benefit 11 lakh employees and would cost the exchequer Rs 2024.40 crore, Javadekar said. Payment of the bonus motivate a large number of railway employees to improve the performance and enhance the productivity levels further, besides maintaining industrial peace, an official statement later said. PTI NAB NAB SNESNE

