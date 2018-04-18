Govt approves CDAC centre in Patna for digital forensics

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has approved a proposal for opening of a C-DAC centre specialising in digital forensics in Patna.

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is a premium agency of the government working in high-end computing and training.

The new Patna centre will focus on digital forensics with artificial intelligence based knowledge tools, an official release said.

"The first of its kind in entire eastern India, the facility will provide cyber forensic services support to law enforcing agencies as well as a broad range of cyber security related training support for different Government and non-Government agencies," the release said.

The move is also expected to help micro, small and medium enterprises to undertake commercial activities in the area of cyber security.

It also assumes significance in the backdrop of growing adoption of digital systems in the country.

"In addition to training of officials from Bihar, the centre will also serve the needs of training personnel from other states in eastern India," it added.

For now, 14,000 square feet of built-up space has been earmarked by the Bihar government for this centre on a temporary basis inside Biscomaun Bhawan, Patna. The state government has also assured that it will provide land for construction of a permanent centre at a later stage, the release added.

Identified centres of NIELIT (National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology) and C-DAC will be "groomed" as Centres of Excellence in emerging technologies.

"This would include faculty development, cloud based platform for offering online training modules and content development," it added. PTI MBI SR ABM ABM