Govt approves India-France pact on technical cooperation in renewable energy

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The government Thursday approved a pact between India and France to enhance technical bilateral cooperation in new and renewable energy. The decision was taken by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here. "The Union Cabinet has approved the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between India and France on technical bilateral cooperation in the field of new and renewable energy. The MoU was signed on October 3, 2018," according to an official statement. India and France aim to establish the basis for a cooperative institutional relationship to encourage and promote technical bilateral cooperation on new and renewable energy issues on the basis of mutual benefit, equality and reciprocity, it said. The technical cooperation will cover joint research working groups, pilot projects, capacity building programmes, study tour, case studies and the sharing of experience/expertise, it added. PTI ABI HRS