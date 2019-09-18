Govt approves ordinance to ban production, import of e-cigarettes

(Eds: Updating with more inputs) New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance for banning production, import, distribution and sale of electronic cigarettes and it proposes a jail term for those violating the provisions, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.First-time violators will face a jail term of up to one year and a fine of Rs one lakh. For subsequent offences, a jail term of up to three years or a fine of Rs 5 lakh, or both have been prescribed.Sitharaman, who had headed a Group of Ministers (GoM) on the issue, said the Cabinet decided to ban e-cigarettes and similar products as they pose health risk to people, especially the youth.Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan said a debate on whether e- cigarettes and similar products are more harmful than tobacco cigarettes was of little help."Why are we debating whether it it more or less harmful...it is a good move to ban it," she told reporters at the cabinet briefing here.Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said it is a preventive step and it is always better to prevent health risks at a later stage of life.The ordinance will come into force once approved by the President. It will be converted into a bill in the next session of Parliament.Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is out of the country and was not present in Wednesday's Cabinet meeting. PTI NAB NSDNSD