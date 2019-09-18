scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Govt approves ordinance to ban production, import of e-cigarettes

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance to ban production, import, distribution and sale of electronic cigarettes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.Sitharaman, who had headed a Group of Ministers (GoM) on the issue, said the Cabinet decided to ban e-cigarettes and similar products as they pose health risk to people, especially the youth. PTI NAB PR NSDNSD

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos