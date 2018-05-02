Govt approves restructuring of Indian Bureau of Mines

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The government today approved the restructuring of Indian Bureau of Mines to reform the mineral sector regulation.

The restructuring would enable the adoption of IT and space technology by the bureau to improve its effectiveness in mineral regulation and development, the mines ministry said in a statement.

It said the Union Cabinet has approved "the restructuring of the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) by upgradation, creation and abolition of certain posts of Joint Secretary-level and above".

"Further, the posts entail a great deal of decision-making and accountability in the functioning of the organisation," it said.

It said the move will create direct employment opportunities for technical personnel with higher responsibility for contribution in faster development of mineral sector.

The total cadre strength of IBM has been maintained at the existing strength of 1,477.

The restructuring at IBM consists of creation of one post of Chief Controller of Mines in Level 15 and three posts of Controller of Mines in Level 14.

It will also lead to "upgradation of 11 posts i.e. 1 post of Controller General from Level 15 to 16, 2 posts each of Chief Controller of Mines and Director (Ore-Dressing) from Level 14 to 15 and upgradation of 8 posts (5 posts of Controller of Mines, one each of Chief Mineral Economist, Chief Ore-Dressing Officer and Chief Mining Geologist) in the existing Level of 13A to 14," it said.

Besides, it will lead to "abolition of one existing cadre post of Deputy Director General (Statistics), an officer of Indian Statistical Service in Level 14 in pay matrix".

IBM was set up by the Centre in March 1948 under the Ministry of Works, Mines and Power, primarily as an advisory body to help in formulation of policy and legal framework for the mining sector and advising the Centre and state on development and utilisation of mineral resources.

The mines ministry had formed a panel for comprehensive Review and Restructuring of the Functions and Role of IBM in the light of the National Mineral Policy in 2008.

The Committee submitted its report in 2012 which was accepted in the ministry.

The restructuring of Indian Bureau of Mines was essential to enable it organisationally to take up the responsibilities entrusted in the role with the recent changes in the policy and legislations and revised charter of function of IBM.

IBM is also engaged in handholding the states for auction of mineral blocks for greater transparency in allocation of mineral concessions.

IBM is helping states in preparation of auction blocks, publishing of average sale price, assisting in post auction monitoring and approval process.