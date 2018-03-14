scorecardresearch
Govt approves Rs 6441 cr road projects for Nagaland

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The government today approved road projects worth Rs 6,441.34 crore for Nagaland under Special Accelerated Road Development Programme in North East (SARDP-NE).

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has approved the construction of twelve road stretches in the north-eastern state of Nagaland under SARDP-NE. The 25 km stretch of the Chakabama - Zunheboto road shall be constructed in two-lanes with hard shoulders under EPC mode. The project will cost about Rs 339.57 crore," MoRTH said in a statement.

Another 25 km stretch of the same road will be constructed in two-lanes under EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode at a cost of about Rs 239.31 crore, it said, adding another stretch of 25 km of this road will be constructed at a cost of about Rs 285.68 crore.

Besides, a 20 km stretch of the same road will be constructed in two-lanes at a cost of about Rs 315.03 crore, besides another 20.534 km stretch for about Rs 240.64 crore.

The ministry said a 20 km stretch of the Merangkong- Tamlu - Mon road will be constructed in two-lanes for Rs 215.12 crore, while 19 km stretch of the same road will be constructed in two-lanes at a cost of about Rs 272.88 crore.

Another 27.835 km stretch of this road will be constructed in two-lanes at a cost of about Rs 323.98 crore and in addition to a 20 km stretch for about Rs 215.79 crore, it said.

The other projects related to the 22.558 km stretch of the Pfutsero - Phek road to be constructed at a cost of Rs 282.98 crore.

"Another 20 km stretch of the same road shall be constructed in two-lanes with hard shoulders under EPC mode at a cost of about Rs 237.72 crore," the statement said, adding that other 20 km stretch of this road will be constructed in two-lanes at a cost of about Rs 251.97 crore.

The statement said the land for these projects is being provided by the state government and these road stretches pass through landslide-prone region. PTI NAM NAM BAL BAL

