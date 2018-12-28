Govt approves submission of India's second Biennial Update Report

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) India emitted around 2.607 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent of Green House Gases (GHGs) in 2014, with the energy sector contributing over 70 per cent of the total, according to a report approved by the Union Cabinet for submission to the UN body. The Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved submission of India's second Biennial Update Report (BUR) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) towards fulfilment of the reporting obligation under the convention. According to an earlier official statement, India had submitted its first BUR in 2016. As per the first report, the country had emitted 2,136.84 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent greenhouse gases in 2010. It said energy sector was the prime contributor to emissions and with 71 per cent of total emissions. According to the second BUR, "In 2014, a total of 26,07,488 Gigagram (Gg) CC-2 equivalent (around 2.607 billion tonnes of CC-2 equivalent) of GHGs were emitted from all activities (excluding LULUCF) in India. The net national GHG emissions after including LULUCF were 23,06,295 Gg COa equivalent (around 2.306 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent)." "Out of the total emissions, the energy sector accounted for 73 per cent, IPPU 8 per cent, agriculture 16 per cent and waste sector 3 per cent. About 12 per cent of emissions were offset by the carbon sink action of forest land, cropland and settlements," it said. A statement said that the submission of India's second BUR would fulfil the obligation of India to furnish information regarding implementation of the convention, being a party. The scope of the BUR is to provide an update to India's first BUR to the UNFCCC. The BUR contains five major components: National Circumstances, National Greenhouse Gas Inventory, Mitigation Actions, Finance, Technology and Capacity Building Needs and Support Received and Domestic Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) arrangements. The BUR has been prepared based on a range of studies conducted at the national level. It has also undergone multi-tier review process, through peer review, by Technical Advisory Committee of Experts chaired by additional secretary (climate change) and by the National Steering Committee chaired by secretary (EF&CC). PTI TDS AAR