Govt asks states to allow private licence for taxis, LMVs to conform to SC order

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) To ensure compliance with a Supreme Court order, the government has asked states to allow drivers to use private licence for driving taxis and light vehicles for commercial purposes.

However, commercial driving licences are required for trucks, buses and other medium and heavy commercial vehicles.

"ln view of the legal position as settled by the Supreme Court ..., the requirement under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 to obtain the transport licence would arise in case of medium/ heavy goods and passenger vehicles only.

"No other vehicle will require any separate endorsement, even if they are used for commercial purposes," Ministry of Transport said in an advisory to states.

The advisory also said the exemption from obtaining the endorsement for commercial vehicles would apply to motor cycles and light motor vehicles like taxis, e-rickshaw/e-cart.

The ministry has also asked states to issue appropriate instructions to the licensing and enforcement authorities for compliance with the directions of the apex court. The Supreme Court in July 2017 had ruled that a person having a licence to drive certain class of "light motor vehicle" is competent to drive a transport vehicle or omnibus, provided the gross vehicle weight does not exceed 7,500 kilogram. It would also be applicable for motor car or tractor or road-roller, where the "unladen weight" of the vehicle concerned is not more than 7,500 kilogram, as per the order.

Quoting the order, the ministry said," no separate endorsement on the licence is required to drive a transport vehicle of light motor vehicle class as enumerated above."

Earlier, getting a commercial licence was necessary to drive any transport vehicle.