Govt asks telcos to stop using Aadhaar eKYC for verifying users

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) The government Friday ordered telecom companies to stop using Aadhaar for electronic verification of existing mobile phone customers as well as for issuing new connections to comply with a recent Supreme Court order.The apex court had last month in a landmark verdict restricted the use of Aadhaar by private entities in the absence of a legal provision.To comply with the order, the Department of Telecom (DoT) Friday issued detailed instructions to telecom companies on stopping the use of Aadhaar-based electronic-know your customer (e-KYC) and report compliance by November 5.Aadhaar e-KYC cannot be used for verifying existing customers as well as giving new SIM connections, DoT said in a three-page circular.Also, it permitted the use of physical Aadhaar card for giving new connections provided the customer voluntarily offers it.