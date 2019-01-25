Govt awards 235 routes under regional air connectivity scheme

(Eds: Adding details) New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The government Friday announced awarding 235 routes under the third round of the regional connectivity scheme (RCS). SpiceJet, IndiGo, Jet Airways, Air India subsidiary Alliance, and Turbo Aviation are among the operators that have bagged the routes, according to the civil aviation ministry. The ministry has also approved operation of seaplanes by SpiceJet and Turbo Aviation under the scheme. Under UDAN-III, 235 routes have been awarded to 11 operators, an official said. Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) or the regional air connectivity scheme seeks to connect unserved and underserved airports as well as make flying affordable. As many as 69.3 lakh seats would be added on an annual basis across the RCS routes, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said. More than 1 lakh seats would be through seaplanes. Six water aerodromes would be connected with UDAN flights. They are at Guwahati River Front, Nagarjuna Sagar, Sabarmati River Front, Shatrunjay Dam, Statue of Unity and Umrangso Reservoir. Out of them, two proposals for operating seaplanes are from SpiceJet and one from Turbo Aviation, Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey said. PTI RAM HRS