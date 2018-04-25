Govt bans import of yellow peas for three months

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The government today banned import of yellow peas for a period of three months - April to June this year.

Such measures help in curbing cheaper imports and boost local prices. Last year, the government had imposed 50 per cent import duty on yellow peas. Other pulses, however, attract zero duty.

"Import policy of yellow peas is revised from free to restricted for a period of three months only," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

India is the largest producer of pulses in the world.

The target for pulses production is 24 million tonnes for 2018-19, marginally up from 23.95 million tonnes in 2017-18.

In a separate notification, it said that in case of change in policy of export and import of any item, inbound or outbound shipments already made "before the date of such regulation/ restriction will not be affected".

"However, the import through high sea sales will not be covered under this facility," the DGFT added.

It also said that whenever brings out a policy change, that will be applicable prospectively. PTI RR RR BAL BAL