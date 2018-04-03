Govt bond investment limit oversubscribed, FPIs bid for Rs 14,000-cr

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Government bonds attracted bids worth over Rs 14,000 crore from foreign investors in an auction today as against the debt investment limit of Rs 11,045 crore on offer.

The securities have been receiving a good response from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in the recent past.

The auction was conducted on the BSEs e-bidxchange platform from 3.30-5.30 pm, after the market hours.

FPIs bid Rs 14,003 crore (USD 2.15 billion) for investment limits in government bonds as against Rs 11,045 crore (USD 1.7 billion) on offer, showed the data with the stock exchange.

Of the 69 bids made, as many as 60 were declared successful.

The debt auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in corporate debt securities up to the limit purchased.

In an auction conducted last month, investment limits for government debt securities had attracted bids to the tune of Rs 13,071 crore by FPIs as against Rs 10,979 crore on offer. PTI SP SA