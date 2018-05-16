Govt clears raising budget by Rs 11,330 cr for Defence NFS project

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) The government today more than doubled the budget to Rs 24,664 crore for laying an alternative communications network for defence services.

The budget for the Network For Spectrum (NFS) project has been raised by Rs 11,330 crore, an official statement said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "has given its approval for enhancement of budget by Rs 11,330 crore for NFS project for laying of alternate communication network for Defence Services for release of spectrum over and above Rs 13,334 crore already approved by Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure in July, 2012", it said.

Being implemented by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), the project will be completed in 24 months, it added.

It will boost the communication capabilities of defence forces in a major way leading to enhanced national operational preparedness, the statement said.

Besides, it will have forward linkages to other related industries such as telecom equipment manufacturing and other telecom related services, it added. PTI SR SA SA