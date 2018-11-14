Govt committed to bring 100 pc quality regime in steel products: Steel Secretary

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Centre is committed to bringing in all steel products under the quality regime, a top steel ministry official said Wednesday. The government has already brought 53 steel products consumed in the country under the quality control order (QCO), representing around 85 per cent of the total steel products, Steel Secretary Binoy Kumar said. The official said this at the 56th National Metallurgist Day Celebration held in Kolkata, the Ministry of Steel said in a statement. "Government has put in a set of enablers to help steel industry realise its potential... Ministry of Steel is committed to achieve 100 per cent quality regime in steel products. This will help in restricting the production and import of inferior grade products that are consumed in various important end-use segments such as power distribution, human health and safety of infrastructure and construction," the secretary was quoted as saying. Kumar further said the country's per-capita steel consumption of 69 kg is significantly lower than the world's average of 214 kg. Under the National Steel Policy 2017, India has set a target of increasing steel-making capacity to 300 MT by 2030-31, and consumption to 158 kg. "The proactive policies of the government and projected growth in power, housing, urbanisation, smart city, infrastructure, automotive, capital goods and other steel consuming sectors, will contribute to enhancing the demand for steel in the country," the secretary said. The government is taking all possible measures, in consultation with industry stakeholders, to remove bottlenecks to the growth of steel and metal industry in India, he said. Steps are being taken towards raw material security, reducing dependence on imported coal, better logistics, product development and import substitution through various forums, he added. "These are challenges for the domestic steel industry, which can be countered only if we are competitive... Industry must focus on skill development, research and development (R&D)...," Kumar said. PTI ABI HRS MRMR