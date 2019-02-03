Govt committed to facilitate return of Kashmiri Pandits to valley: PM

Srinagar, Feb 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said his government was committed to facilitate the return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homes in the valley with full honour and safely. He was speaking while laying the foundation stone for transit accommodation for Kashmiri Pandit migrants at Ganderbal and Bandipora. "Kashmiriyat demands that those Kashmiri Pandits who had to flee due to the violence here, leaving behind their houses, land and memories of their ancestors, they should be settled here with full honour," Modi said. He said the state administration has already started construction of transit accommodation for migrant Kashmiri Pandits at Vessu in south Kashmir and Sheikhpora district under the Prime Minister's Development package (PMDP) announced for the state in 2015. "After the completing the construction of nearly 700 flats, the migrant families will get a new roof. It will be the government's endeavour that anyone who wants to return here, they will be brought here with full security and honour," he added. The prime minister said the government was also duty bound to provide employment avenues for those who wish to return. "Under the PMDP, the state government has sanctioned 3,000 posts in this regard. I have confidence that these recruitments will take place soon," he said. PTI MIJ AAR