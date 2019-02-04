Govt committed towards affordable treatment of cancer: PM

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Prime Minster Narendra Modi Monday said his government is committed towards ensuring early detection and affordable treatment of cancer.On World Cancer Day, the PM also appreciated research on cancer, saying it will go a long way in ensuring a healthier planet. "Today, on #WorldCancerDay we reiterate our commitment towards ensuring early detection and affordable treatment of cancer. Initiatives like Ayushman Bharat (health scheme) have a strong emphasis on providing quality healthcare and ensuring cancer-free lives," he tweeted.He hailed all those who are valiantly fighting the disease. "Millions are inspired by their remarkable zeal," he said."I also appreciate those researching on aspects of cancer treatment. Their efforts will go a long way in ensuring a healthier planet," he wrote. PTI NAB NAB SOMSOM