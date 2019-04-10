Govt compromised on national security: Left Parties on Rafale

(Eds: Adding CPI input and more quotes from Yechury) New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) The Left parties Wednesday hailed the decision of the Supreme Court allowing leaked documents to be relied upon by petitioners seeking review of the Rafale judgement and alleged that Narendra Modi government was compromising on national security.Continuing his attack on the ruling party, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said that through the Rafale fighter jet deal with France, the government "promoted cronyism"."Modi and his govt have compromised national security for corruption and cronyism in an important defence deal. "They tried to evade accountability, denied a JPC, hid price from CAG, tried to first mislead, then stall any hearing in Supreme Court. Important that culprits are booked," he tweeted.In a setback to the Modi-led government at the Centre a day ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha election, the Supreme Court Wednesday allowed leaked documents to be relied upon by petitioners seeking review of its Rafale judgement and dismissed the government's preliminary objections claiming "privilege" over them. "Modi and his minions have falsely claimed that they have a 'clean chit' in the Rafale scam. "But the proofs have come tumbling out one after another. It has been the most corrupt and most compromised govt in India's history. Now is the time to throw it out," he said. CPI National Secretary, Atul Kumar Anjaan said the Supreme Court's decision has completely "exposed" the Modi government. "The Modi government has been exposed layer by layer in the Rafale scam. "The SC has rejected the claims made by the Centre that the documents related to the deal had been stolen. Now, it is clear that the Modi government has done some scam in the Rafale deal," he said. PTI ASG ASG TDSTDSTDS