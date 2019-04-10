Govt compromised on national security: Yechury's jibe on Rafale

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged Wednesday that the government has compromised on national security. Continuing his attack on the ruling party over the Rafale fighter jet deal with France, Yechury said the deal "promoted cronyism". "Modi and his govt have compromised national security for corruption & cronyism in an important defence deal. They tried to evade accountability, denied a JPC, hid price from CAG, tried to first mislead, then stall any hearing in Supreme Court. Important that culprits are booked," he tweeted. In a setback to the Modi-led government at the Centre a day ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha election, the Supreme Court Wednesday allowed leaked documents to be relied upon by petitioners seeking review of its Rafale judgement and dismissed the government's preliminary objections claiming "privilege" over them. PTI ASG CK