Govt considering setting up special ops division comprising best talents of 3 services

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The government is considering setting up a special operations division comprising the best talents from the three services with an aim to deploy them in special missions and operations, military sources said.They said the broad contours of the division were being discussed among the key stakeholders.The special operation division may be tasked to deal with specific operations, which may have serious security implications for the country, the sources said.The division is likely to comprise personnel from the special forces of the Air Force, the Navy and the Army.The idea of setting up such a division came up after the surgical strikes carried out by the Army in 2016, targeting several terror launchpads across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said. PTI MPB RC