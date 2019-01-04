Govt contractors with criminal links to lose character certificate: GBN admin

Noida (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) Government contractors with involvement in criminal activities would lose their character certificate, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration warned Friday.The administration has also asked the citizens to report any matter of criminal activities involving such contractors for necessary action."The character certificate of contractors working in any department of the government would be cancelled if they are found involved in any criminal activity," District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh said, according to an official statement.He said people can directly approach the district magistrate, the additional district magistrate or the subdivisional magistrate to report such contractors."The names and identity of the informers would be kept confidential," Singh assured, exhorting the people for feedback.The administration is also sharing the details of all contractors including their names and addresses with the public for this purpose.Around 1,900 contractors have been issued character certificates, a requisite document for the work, by the district administration since April 2017 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to an official document shared by the administration. PTI KIS TIRTIR