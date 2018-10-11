scorecardresearch
Govt cuts excise duty on ATF to 11%

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The government Wednesday cut excise duty on jet fuel or ATF to 11 per cent from current 14 per cent in a bid to give relief to the aviation industry that has been hit hard by high fuel prices. A notification issued by the Revenue Department of the Finance Ministry said the duty change would "come into force with effect from the 11th day of October, 2018." PTI ANZ MRMR

