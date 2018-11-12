Govt decides to expedite implementation of def projects in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The defence ministry has decided to expedite implementation of key military infrastructure projects in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in areas bordering China, officials said. They said a number of projects including setting up of an ammunition storage depot and a firing range for the Army near Tawang were pending for the last couple of years due to complexities involved in land acquisition process. They said Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her visit to the state last week, reviewed implementation of various military infrastructure projects in the strategically important state, and issued instructions to remove bottlenecks in their expeditious completion. The officials said Sitharaman also reviewed progress in acquisition of around 600 hectares of land near Tawang for a firing range for the Army.The defence minister held a high-level meeting where she emphasised the need for expeditious acquisition of land for the key projects, they said.The meeting was attended by Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu and senior officials of the defence ministry.Khandu assured Sitharaman that the state government will try its best to ensure early handing over the required land to the Army for implementation of the pending projects, said a senior official who was part of the meeting.The defence ministry has been stepping up efforts to ensure early implementation of the all pending defence projects in Arunachal Pradesh considering their strategic importance, the officials said. PTI MPB GVS