Govt decides to release 5 Punjab Police personnel undergoing life sentence

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Five police personnel, undergoing life sentence for offences committed during militancy in Punjab, will be released from jails after the Centre approved a proposal of the state government in this effect, officials said.The decision came a fortnight after the Union Home Ministry decided to release eight Sikh /Rprisoners , lodged in different jails in the country for committing crimes during the militancy in Punjab."The government of India has accepted the request of the government of Punjab for grant of special remission and release of five Punjab Police personnel undergoing sentence in different jails in Punjab for offences committed during militancy period in Punjab," a home ministry official said. PTI ACB RCJ