Govt declares KLF banned organisation

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), which aims to establish an independent country with the secession of Punjab "through violent means", was Thursday declared a banned organisation, according to a Home Ministry order.The decision was taken under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 for the outfit's alleged involvement in killing of innocent people and police officers and several bombings on civilian targets in India, the order stated.The Khalistan Liberation Force and all its manifestations have been declared outlawed under the UAPA, the order said. PTI ACB ACB MINMIN