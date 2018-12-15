Govt determined to eradicate terrorism in J-K: S P Malik

Ghaziabad, Dec 15 (PTI) Asserting that terrorism prevails in the "minds" and "not in guns", Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said his priority is not to eliminate terrorists but to eradicate terrorism in the state. The Governor, who was here as the chief guest at Sarvoday Inter College in Jawli village, said the whole scenario in Jammu and Kashmir is "different" now. Instead of giving shelter to terrorists, the villagers now help the forces and police to arrest the ultras, Malik said. He unveiled the statue of former village head late Raghuvira Singh, who had donated land for the establishment ofthe first intermediate school in the area. All district administrative heads have been directed to listen to grievances of the villagers in person and to solve them, he said. "Without caring the Governor's protocol, I personally went to meet former chief minister Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti at their residences to seek their help to provide better law and order and progress in the state," Malik said. The government is willing to complete all the developmental schemes for which Rs 8,000 crore loan has been taken from the banks, the Governor claimed. PTI CORR CK