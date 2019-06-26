Govt dismisses mining deptt clerk

Lucknow, Jun 26 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has dismissed a Geology and Mining Department clerk for committing serious irregularities including forgery, an official said. "Uttar Pradesh Government has terminated clerk Gauri Shankar Tripathi, posted in Allahabad district, from the service for not obeying government orders, forging documents and misleading senior officers," said state's Geology and Mining Department Director Roshan Jacob in a statement. Jacob added that Tripathi, despite having been suspended six times, had failed to mend his ways and kept on committing serious irregularities. Besides Tripathi, two other department's officials, were transferred out of Allahabad to the headquarters as the sand mining lease sanctioned by them for the Yamuna, Tones and Belan rivers were found contrary to the prescribed norms, said Jacob. They are senior Mining Officer B P Yadav and surveyor Ashok Kumar Maurya. PTI NAV RAXRAX