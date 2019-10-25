Govt effects major JS-level bureaucratic reshuffle; 29 officers appointed in different departments

/R New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The Centre on Friday appointed 29 joint secretaries in different government departments as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle effected by it. Of the total officers, thirteen are from Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and the rest from other services like Indian Revenue Service (IRS), Indian Forest Service (IFoS) and Central Secretariat Service (CSS), among others. Those appointed include Alaknanda Dayal, Punjab-cadre IAS officer, as joint secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, an order issued by the personnel ministry said. Ashutosh Jindal, joint secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has been transferred to the Cabinet Secretariat at the same post. IAS officer Puneet Aggarwal will be joint secretary in the Department of Defence. He is at present joint secretary, Ministry of Textiles. Satya S Lolla, an officer of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise), has been appointed as joint secretary, NATGRID under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Satendra Singh and Upendra C Joshi have been named joint secretaries in the Ministry of Mines, the order said. Ashish Rawat, a 1988 batch IFoS officer of Jharkhand cadre, has been appointed as CEO, Development and Welfare Board for Denotified Nomadic and Semi-nomadic Communities, under the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment. PTI AKV AQS