Govt efforts led to decline of 62pc in train accidents: official

Jammu, Jul 10 (PTI) The Centre is working to ensure a safe journey for 23 million passengers using the train service in the country daily and its efforts have led to a decline of 62 per cent in accidents, a senior official said.Ramesh Chandra Ratn, the chairman of Passenger Service Committee (PSC) of Railway Board, said the railway sector has seen major development in last five years with the addition of 9,500 km track, providing 675 high-speed wifi connections and LEDs at various stations,"Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal are making all-out efforts to make train travel safe and secure for passengers," Ratn, also a senior BJP leader, told reporters Tuesday. He said these efforts have led to a decline of 62 per cent in accidents.Ratn, heading a four-member team, arrived here on a four-day official visit and inspected the Katra railway station. He said the team found irregularities during the inspection and imposed penalties of Rs 50,000 each on Doon Caterers and the venders, besides another penalty of Rs 15,000 on the parking contractor for not maintaining the area properly."There are 8,000 railways stations, 17 zones and 68 divisions, which come under the jurisdiction of PSC in matters related to services provided to the passengers from boarding a train till completion of one's journey anywhere in the country," he said.Promising prompt action against any complaint, he said the government's endeavour is to provide best service to the passengers and the PSC enjoys the mandate to look into passenger issues and recommend appropriate action to improve the services.The PSC has recommended to the Ferozpur Division to award to the officer responsible for promoting Swachta Abhiyan at the railway station, he said.He said the team will visit Jammu railway station and stations in Kashmir Valley now. PTI TAS AB ABHABH