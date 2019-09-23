Govt employee arrested for taking bribe in Jodhpur

Jaipur, Sep 23 (PTI) A government employee was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, an official said. Chhoga Ram Bishnoi, a senior assistant posted at Lohawat tehsil, had demanded Rs 50,000 as bribe in a land related case, ASP Durga Singh Rajpurohit said.Bishnoi had earlier received Rs 25,000 but was caught by the bureau while he was taking another installment of Rs 10,000, Rajpurohit said. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the officer added. PTI AG AD RHLRHL