Govt employee arrested in Andhra

/R Machilipatnam (AP), Feb 28 (PTI) A 30-year-old government employee, who allegedly impregnated a minor girl, was arrested in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district on Thursday, police said. The incident came to light on Thursday when doctors at Machilipatnam government hospital confirmed the pregnancy during a preliminary medical examination, a police officer said. The Class IX student had recently complained of stomach pain, after which her mother brought her to the hospital on Thursday, said sub-inspector A Durga Prasad. Her mother lodged a complaint against the accused, T L K Swamy. A case has been registered and an investigation is on. The accused was arrested and he is working in the Fisheries Department, the police added.