Govt employee commits suicide in Shimla, probe on

Shimla, May 6 (PTI) A 45-year-old central government employee committed suicide here on Monday, police said.Dushyant Kumar Sahu, an employee of the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) committed suicide by hanging himself at his government-allotted house in Summer Hill area of Shimla city on Monday evening, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pramod Shukla said.The body has been sent to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla for postmortem, the officer said.A case has been registered and inquest proceedings are underway, he added. PTI DJI MAZ MAZ SOMSOM

