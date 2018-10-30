Govt employees in Haryana asked to submit property return online

Chandigarh, Oct 30 (PTI) The Haryana government has decided that all government employees -- Class I, II and III -- would submit their property return online for the financial year 2017-18.The deadline for the submission of online property returns is April30,an official spokesman said here Tuesday.Detailed instructions for filing the property return is available online, he said.The departments could monitor the employees property return submission status on website. Meanwhile, Haryana State Information Commission Tuesday directed that theNational Informatics Centre developa portal and make it functional by February 15, 2019 on which immovable property returns of all Haryana Civil Services and other gazetted officers (Group A&B) of Haryana can be uploaded.The detailed annual property return reports should be available on the online portal from April, 1, 2019, the Commission has directed. PTI SUN MKJ